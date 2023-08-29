Australian scientists make world-first discovery of parasitic worm in woman's brain

"When you operate on someone's brain and you take a biopsy of something, you never expect to encounter something living," Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, one of the study's authors, told Reuters.

While scientists are familiar with parasites in humans, a worm so large had never before been seen in a human, he added.

"(It) was certainly something we'll never forget."

The woman, whom Senanayake praised as being "very courageous" returned to normal life after her discharge from hospital, but is still being monitored by doctors.

"Because this was an unusual case at so many levels, we’re keeping a close eye on her and keeping in touch," Senanayake said.

The parasite species is known to scientists as Ophidascaris robertsi, the journal article said.