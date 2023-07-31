Bangladesh logs 2,694 new dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day

The government has reported hospitalisations of 2,694 new dengue patients in a day, taking the overall tally of infections this year to 51,832.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by four to 251 in the latest 24-hour count to Monday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

On Sunday, the authorities reported 2,731 new dengue cases, the highest in a day.

July has seen the highest number of dengue cases in a month at 43,854. The death toll this month is 204.

As many as 1,526 of the new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but all four deaths occurred in the capital.