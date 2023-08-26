    বাংলা

    Bangladesh hospitals report 1,960 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day

    The caseload so far this year stands at 112,184, as the death toll rises to 537

    Hospitals in Bangladesh reported 1,960 fresh cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 112,184.

    The toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by nine to 537 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    The number of new patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 833 and it was 1,127 outside the capital.

    The city saw five deaths and the toll was four in other districts.

    On Saturday morning, 8,236 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,390 of them were outside Dhaka while 3,846 were in the capital.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

