Bangladesh hospitals report 1,960 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh reported 1,960 fresh cases of dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 112,184.

The toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by nine to 537 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The number of new patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 833 and it was 1,127 outside the capital.

The city saw five deaths and the toll was four in other districts.