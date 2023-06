Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation

Earlier in 2021, Facebook said it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December and removed more than 12 million pieces of content on COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation.

The Facebook parent in July last year sought the opinion of its independent oversight board on changes to its current approach, given the improvement in authentic sources of information and general awareness around COVID.

However, Meta said on Friday that the rules would still stand in countries, which still have a COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, and the company would continue to remove content that violates its coronavirus misinformation policies.