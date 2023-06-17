    বাংলা

    Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation

    However, Meta said That the rules would still stand in countries, which still have a COVID-19 public health emergency declaration

    Reuters
    Published : 17 June 2023, 05:29 PM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 05:29 PM

    Meta Platforms said on Friday a policy that was put in place to curb the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19 on Facebook and Instagram would no longer be in effect globally.

    Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter came under immense pressure to tackle misinformation related to the pandemic, including false claims about vaccines, prompting them to take stringent measures.

    Earlier in 2021, Facebook said it took down 1.3 billion fake accounts between October and December and removed more than 12 million pieces of content on COVID-19 and vaccines that global health experts flagged as misinformation.

    The Facebook parent in July last year sought the opinion of its independent oversight board on changes to its current approach, given the improvement in authentic sources of information and general awareness around COVID.

    However, Meta said on Friday that the rules would still stand in countries, which still have a COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, and the company would continue to remove content that violates its coronavirus misinformation policies.

    "We are consulting with health experts to understand which claims and categories of misinformation could continue to pose this risk," Meta said in a blog post.

    Earlier in November, Twitter also rolled back its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos, Switzerland, May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022.
    Meta releases 'human-like' AI image creation model
    The model, I-JEPA, uses background knowledge about the world to fill in missing pieces of images, rather than looking only at nearby pixels
    Morning commute traffic streams past the Meta sign outside the headquarters of Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc in Mountain View, California, US November 9, 2022.
    Meta slashes business teams
    Overall the cuts have hit non-engineering roles most heavily, reinforcing the primacy of those who write the code at Meta
    Woman is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021.
    Life with and without social media
    Technological advancement has made our lives constantly linked to the world through various platforms, including social media
    The logo of Meta Platforms' business group is seen in Brussels, Belgium Dec 6, 2022.
    Meta to face record EU privacy fine over Facebook data transfer to US
    The penalty will be higher than the previous record $821.20 million fine for Amazon.com Inc

    Opinion

    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Elders: the pillars of society
    Tasneem Hossain
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production