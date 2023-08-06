More children are hospitalised with dengue, some of them in critical state

A long line of women caring for their sick children can be seen at the emergency department of Dhaka Shishu Hospital. The queue moved at a snail’s pace as the children grew more and more unwell.

Some parents attempted to cut in line in a bid to speed up the care of their kids. It led to chaos. Security guards were hard-pressed trying to maintain any kind of order.

Most of the children who came to the hospital were running a fever. As dengue rampages across Bangladesh, the hospital has seen a rush of patients.

Parents say they were hurrying to the hospital the moment their children showed signs of illness, fearing it would be the dreaded dengue.

”My son caught a fever suddenly. He tested positive for dengue and received treatment at home. But we had to hospitalise him after his platelet count dropped,” said Asma Begum, the mother of 9-year-old Tahmid, who lives in Mirpur-11.

“Many people are dying from dengue this year. I was so terrified that I admitted my child immediately.”