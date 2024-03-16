Bangladesh records 10 dengue cases, no deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted 10 new dengue patients in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 1,537 after the worst outbreak last year.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 20 with no fatality reported in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday.

The new cases included five in Dhaka. The capital also accounted for 35 of the 62 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the morning.