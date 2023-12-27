Bangladesh registers record 1,276 new AIDS cases, 266 deaths in 2023

Bangladesh has reported a record number of 1,276 new cases of acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, or AIDS, and 266 deaths from the disease in 2023, the highest since tallies began in 1989.

AIDS is a chronic, potentially life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV. By damaging the immune system, HIV interferes with the body's ability to fight infection and disease.

The number of total AIDS patients stood at 10,984 and the death toll from the disease rose to 2,086 so far, according to the data recorded by the Directorate General of Health Services under its Tuberculosis-Leprosy and AIDS STD Programme.

The original number of people infected with HIV so far in Bangladesh is estimated to be over 15,000, said Professor Md Mahfuzur Rahman, line director of the AIDS, STD Programme in Bangladesh who launched the report at an event marking World AIDS Day in Dhaka on Wednesday.