    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 42 dengue cases, no deaths in a day

    The number of cases this year rises to 365 and the death toll remains unchanged at three

    News Desk
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 02:34 PM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 02:34 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 42 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 365 after the the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.

    The death toll remained unchanged with no fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the 24-hour count to Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.

    In the latest daily count, hospitals in Dhaka admitted 17 patients, while the other districts recorded 25 new cases.

    Of the 391 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 205 were in Dhaka and 186 outside the capital.

    Experts attribute the outbreak to a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh registers 33 dengue cases, no deaths in daily count
    33 dengue cases, no deaths in daily count
    The number of cases this year rises to 323 and the death toll remains unchanged at three
    Bangladesh records 75 hospitalisations from dengue, another death in a day
    75 new dengue cases, 1 more death
    The mosquito-borne disease infected 321,179 people and killed 1,705 in 2023
    Bangladesh records 70 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    70 dengue cases, 1 death in a day 
    The deadly outbreak continues to ravage families in the new year
    Bangladesh logs 60 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    60 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 13 cases were in Dhaka, while 47 were outside the capital

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India