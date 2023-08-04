Bangladesh records 1,757 new dengue cases, 10 deaths in a day 

Bangladesh has recorded another 1,757 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the overall tally of infections since January to 61,473.

The death toll, which hit an all-time high of 283 on Thursday, increased further to 293 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.

As many as 892 new cases have been detected in Dhaka, where the death toll was eight.