Bangladesh records 308 hospitalisations from dengue in a day, death toll rises by two

Bangladesh has registered 308 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 318,613.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by two to 1,676 in a 24-hour count on Thursday.
Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 97 cases were in Dhaka, while 211 were outside the capital.
Currently, 1,823 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 537 are in Dhaka and 1,286 are outside the capital.
The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse this year than in previous years.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.