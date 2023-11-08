Daily count: Bangladesh records 1,912 dengue cases, 8 deaths

The number of dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh so far this year has increased by 1,912 in the latest daily count to 285,505.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus this year stood at 1,432, with seven fatalities reported in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Dhaka saw 359 new dengue cases and six deaths from the viral fever in this period.

Of the 6,413 dengue patients receiving treatment in hospitals across Bangladesh in the morning, 1,675 were in Dhaka and 4,738 outside the capital.