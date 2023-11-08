Daily count: Bangladesh records 1,912 dengue cases, 8 deaths

The number of dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh so far this year has increased by 1,912 in the latest daily count to 285,505.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus this year stood at 1,432, with seven fatalities reported in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
Dhaka saw 359 new dengue cases and six deaths from the viral fever in this period.
Of the 6,413 dengue patients receiving treatment in hospitals across Bangladesh in the morning, 1,675 were in Dhaka and 4,738 outside the capital.
After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.
The death toll in the first eight days of November is 84. As many as 14,330 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.