    বাংলা

    Daily count: Bangladesh records 1,912 dengue cases, 8 deaths

    The caseload so far this year stands at 285,505, and the death toll rises to 1,432

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Nov 2023, 01:07 PM
    Updated : 8 Nov 2023, 01:07 PM

    The number of dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh so far this year has increased by 1,912 in the latest daily count to 285,505.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus this year stood at 1,432, with seven fatalities reported in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    Dhaka saw 359 new dengue cases and six deaths from the viral fever in this period.

    Of the 6,413 dengue patients receiving treatment in hospitals across Bangladesh in the morning, 1,675 were in Dhaka and 4,738 outside the capital.

    After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.

    The death toll in the first eight days of November is 84. As many as 14,330 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police detain BNP leaders Abbas, Alal amid violent antigovernment protests
    BNP leaders Abbas, Alal detained
    They are accused in cases over recent violence, besides past charges over similar incidents
    Former minister Syed Abul Hossain dies at 72
    Ex-minister Abul Hossain dies
    The former minister had to step down following a corruption allegation regarding the Padma Bridge
    With the number of dengue patients at DNCC Hospital lower than it can accommodate, many beds remain empty in the facility.
    2,363 new dengue cases, 11 more deaths
    The death toll this year stands at 1,169 as the caseload reaches 239,614
    With the number of dengue patients at DNCC Hospital lower than it can accommodate, many beds remain empty in the facility.
    2,158 dengue cases, 15 deaths in a day
    The number of cases so far this year stands at 220,822, and the death toll rises to 1,079

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine