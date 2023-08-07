Bangladesh logs 2,751 new dengue cases, 14 deaths in a day

The hospitals in Bangladesh have reported 2,751 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections since January to 69,483.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year increased to 327, with 14 more fatalities reported by the Directorate General of Health Services in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

As many as 1,632 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but 10 of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Monday morning, 9,572 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,920 of them were outside Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.