    Bangladesh logs 2,751 new dengue cases, 14 deaths in a day

    The tally of infections this year stands at 69,483 and the death toll rises to 327

    Published : 7 August 2023, 01:14 PM
    The hospitals in Bangladesh have reported 2,751 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections since January to 69,483.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease this year increased to 327, with 14 more fatalities reported by the Directorate General of Health Services in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

    As many as 1,632 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but 10 of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Monday morning, 9,572 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,920 of them were outside Dhaka.

    The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

    Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

    In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

