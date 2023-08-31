Gonoshasthaya Kendra picks 3 advisers to its board of trustees

The Gonoshasthaya Kendra has nominated three eminent citizens as advisers to its board of trustees.

They are Serajul Islam Choudhury, professor emeritus at Dhaka University, Muhammad Nurul Huda, former inspector general of police and secretary, and Md Nazrul Islam Khan, former education secretary.

The health centre said in a statement on Wednesday that it has been facing some “unwanted problems” since the death of its founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury in April.