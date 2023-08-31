    বাংলা

    Gonoshasthaya Kendra picks 3 advisers to its board of trustees

    The health centre says it has been facing some “unwanted problems” since the death of its founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury in April

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 August 2023, 08:00 PM
    Updated : 30 August 2023, 08:00 PM

    The Gonoshasthaya Kendra has nominated three eminent citizens as advisers to its board of trustees.

    They are Serajul Islam Choudhury, professor emeritus at Dhaka University, Muhammad Nurul Huda, former inspector general of police and secretary, and Md Nazrul Islam Khan, former education secretary.

    The health centre said in a statement on Wednesday that it has been facing some “unwanted problems” since the death of its founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury in April.

    The changed circumstances have prompted it to nominate the three distinguished citizens for their advice on developing the centre working for health and welfare.

    The centre did not give details about the “problems”.

    The Gonoshasthaya Kendra trustee board currently has six members.

    Dr Zafrullah, a freedom fighter, founded the centre after independence with the help of the nation's founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

