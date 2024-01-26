    বাংলা

    Daily count: Bangladesh records 14 dengue cases, no deaths

    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 959, and the death toll remains unchanged at 14

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Jan 2024, 01:04 PM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2024, 01:04 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have registered 14 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 959 after the worst outbreak last year.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 14 as no deaths were reported in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Friday.

    The new cases included six in Dhaka and eight outside the capital.

    Dhaka also accounted for 47 of the 132 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the morning. The other districts were treating 85 dengue patients.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease and the outbreak has continued this year.

    Rising temperatures, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, are seen as the reasons behind the deadliest outbreak last year.

    Experts say dengue may affect Bangladesh throughout the year from now on, not just in monsoon, if the authorities do not move to prevent the disease.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Daily count: 32 dengue cases, 1 death
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 853, and the death toll stands at 14
    Daily count: Bangladesh records 17 dengue cases, no deaths
    Daily count: 17 dengue cases, no deaths
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 607, and the death toll remains unchanged at four
    Bangladesh caps 2023 with 106 new dengue cases, 2 deaths in daily count
    106 dengue cases, 2 deaths on last daily count of yare
    The tally of infections this year increases to 321,179, and the death toll hits 1,705
    Bangladesh logs 56 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    56 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    The caseload this year stands at 321,001, and the death toll rises to 1,702

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps