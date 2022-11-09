Bangladesh reports 7,500 dengue cases in 9 days

As many as 45,598 dengue patients, including 7,574 cases in November, were admitted to hospitals this year which is the second-highest for the country after 101,354 hospitalisations in 2019. Bangladesh recorded 28,429 hospitalisations last year.

However, 21,932 people were hospitalised with the disease in October alone which saw 86 deaths.

Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases over the last 24 hours with 459 hospitalisations, while another 337 people got admitted to hospitals outside the capital, including 129 patients in Chattogram.