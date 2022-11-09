    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 7,500 dengue cases in 9 days

    Dhaka continues to record the highest number of cases and deaths

    Bangladesh’s hospitalised dengue cases increased by 796 on Wednesday, taking the tally in the first nine days of November to 7,574, with 46 deaths reported from different hospitals around the country.

    Hospitals logged five deaths from the mosquito-borne disease in a 24-hour count, raising the death toll to 187 this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    As many as 45,598 dengue patients, including 7,574 cases in November, were admitted to hospitals this year which is the second-highest for the country after 101,354 hospitalisations in 2019. Bangladesh recorded 28,429 hospitalisations last year.

    However, 21,932 people were hospitalised with the disease in October alone which saw 86 deaths.

    Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases over the last 24 hours with 459 hospitalisations, while another 337 people got admitted to hospitals outside the capital, including 129 patients in Chattogram.

    Currently, 3,144 dengue patients are being treated in hospitals -- 1,915 of them in Dhaka.

    Dengue cases usually rise in Bangladesh when mosquito attack increases during monsoon as the Aedes aegypti mosquito breeds in clean stagnant water. This year, however, dengue cases surged in the September-October period.

