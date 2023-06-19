Ethics of doctors’ social media use questioned after deaths of mother, newborn

Amid a spike in unnecessary caesarean section deliveries in Bangladesh, Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi of Cumilla wanted her first baby to be born without surgery. After watching inspirational videos on Facebook, she contacted Dr Sangjukta Saha for a normal delivery.
Mahbuba had been following the advice of Dr Sangjukta, a physician at the gynaecology and obstetrics department of the Central Hospital in Dhaka. After Mahbuba’s labour began, her family rushed her to the hospital in Dhaka on Friday midnight.
They were told that Dr Sangjukta was overseeing Mahbuba’s delivery after she was admitted to the hospital.
Mahbuba, a student of Eden Mohila College in Dhaka, had to undergo surgery by Dr Sangjukta’s assistants due to complications related to childbirth, while the hospital authorities lied about the absence of Dr Sangjukta, Mahbuba’s family said. Her baby died a day later. After excessive bleeding, Mahbuba also passed away on Sunday.
Police have arrested the two doctors who carried out the surgery on Mahbuba. Amid intense anger of netizens, the government ordered a shutdown of Central Hospital’s operating theatre.
Now questions have been raised over the tendency of doctors posting videos to social media, especially Facebook and YouTube, to attract more patients.
In one of the latest videos posted by Dr Sangjukta to her Facebook page with more than half a million followers, the physician shows some women who she said had normal deliveries.
The Directorate General of Health Services has ordered Central Hospital to stop Dr Sangjukta from providing expert services.
The hospital also ordered its doctors not to conduct social media campaigns to get more patients.
Dr Sangjukta could not be reached on her mobile phone for comments on her social media activities.
DOCTORS ACTIVE ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Many physicians like Dr Sangjukta advertise their expertise on social media, mainly through videos where they themselves speak or post videos of their patients. Some post their phone numbers and addresses for contact.
Tasnim Khan, a dermatologist, has more than 300,000 followers on Facebook. The videos she uploaded include surgeries to remove warts or wrinkles, and conversations with patients.
These aim to make people realise that she is providing treatment with modern technology which is now available in Bangladesh, the doctor told bdnews24.com. “I also do some awareness programmes.”
The number of followers of Dr Iqbal Ahmed, a plastic and cosmetic surgeon, is nearly 200,000.
In one of the videos he posted, a patient talks about how “good” she is feeling after having surgery on her belly.
A woman picked up when bdnews24.com dialled the number given on the page. She declined to give Dr Iqbal’s number.
WHAT THE LAW SAYS
Senior physicians said using social media commercially to attract patients is unethical and the government should make guidelines to stop such practice.
Dr Nirupam Das, a member of Bangladesh Doctors Foundation’s governing body, said social media campaigns by doctors should stop because these mislead many patients.
“Such advertisements are unethical. Patients are misled by these advertisements when they try to choose a doctor. In some cases, patients are forced to have normal deliveries, which is harmful for them,” he said.
He urged Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council, which controls the conduct of doctors, to take steps to stop physicians from posting videos on Facebook, YouTube or TikTok to attract patients.
Dr Md Liakat Hossain, registrar of the council, said the BMDC code of professional conduct does not mention whether a doctor can use social media commercially because the code was made before social media arrived in Bangladesh.
“The trend of social media use [among doctors] has increased, but we don’t have any tools to act against it.”
The BMDC code of conduct permits practice promotion through mass media, signboards and other modes under some conditions, such as limited space for newspaper advertisements.
Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam, head of the Directorate General of Health Services, said promotional activities on social media are unethical, although the law does not mention the issue.
“Patients may start coming to me if I post a video of a surgery, but this [the surgery] is not the end result,” he explained.
He said leaders of the profession should start thinking about setting standards of social media use by doctors.