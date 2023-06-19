Ethics of doctors’ social media use questioned after deaths of mother, newborn

Amid a spike in unnecessary caesarean section deliveries in Bangladesh, Mahbuba Rahman Ankhi of Cumilla wanted her first baby to be born without surgery. After watching inspirational videos on Facebook, she contacted Dr Sangjukta Saha for a normal delivery.

Mahbuba had been following the advice of Dr Sangjukta, a physician at the gynaecology and obstetrics department of the Central Hospital in Dhaka. After Mahbuba’s labour began, her family rushed her to the hospital in Dhaka on Friday midnight.

They were told that Dr Sangjukta was overseeing Mahbuba’s delivery after she was admitted to the hospital.