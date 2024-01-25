Bangladesh records 18 hospitalisations from dengue in a day without deaths

Bangladesh has registered 18 new hospitalisations, but no new deaths from dengue in a 24-hour tally to Thursday morning.
Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, five cases were in Dhaka, while 13 were outside the capital.
By the latest count, Bangladesh has seen 945 hospitalisations and 14 deaths from dengue in 2024.
Currently, 133 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 50 are in Dhaka and 83 are outside the capital.
The dengue outbreak in 2023 was the worst on record in Bangladesh, with 321,179 patients contracting the disease and 1,705 dying from it.
Experts blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.