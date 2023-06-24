    বাংলা

    Ankhi death: Registration of Central Hospital's doctor Sangjukta not renewed in 13 years

    The gynaecologist said she ‘could not manage time' to renew the registration over the period

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 June 2023, 12:14 PM
    Updated : 24 June 2023, 12:14 PM

    Dr Sangjukta Saha started as a doctor by registering with the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council but her status was not updated over the last 13 years.

    The Central Hospital gynaecologist acknowledged her mistake and said she could not manage time to renew the registration due to professional commitments at a media briefing at her Dhaka residence on Saturday.

    “I will have to pay the registration fee to renew my BMDC certificate. An online payment service has been launched but I was not aware of this. I should have registered earlier.”

    Sangjukta said her professional commitments keep her so busy that sometimes she even can not manage to return home after work.

    Ankhi, a 25-year-old Eden College student from Cumilla, passed away at the capital's LabAid Hospital on Jun 18. She went to Central Hospital with hopes of undergoing a normal delivery after watching videos posted on social media by Dr Sangjukta.

    Ankhi was reportedly admitted to Central Hospital for treatment under Dr Sangjukta's supervision, but the doctor said she was abroad at the time. Denying responsibility for the patient's death, she claimed that she had not been informed about Ankhi's admission and raised allegations of irregularities against the hospital authorities.

    Central Hospital sent a legal notice to Sangjukta on Thursday, demanding that the gynaecologist retract her statement blaming the hospital for the 'botched delivery' that led to the deaths of Ankhi and her newborn child.

    The hospital authorities threatened to file a defamation suit against her under the Digital Security Act as they pinned responsibility for the tragedy on her.

    Sangjukta said her lawyer will brief the media afterwards about her opinion regarding the withdrawal of her statement against the hospital.

    In response to a question about her social media campaign, the gynaecologist said she will stop making Facebook Live streams if doing so is illegal in Bangladesh. She said she was not informed earlier of any such law.

    “If the government thinks it’s causing harm and doing such a campaign is a crime, then I will have to rethink my stance. Nobody notified me about the concern earlier. As I know this now, I will not continue the campaign any more.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Central Hospital threatens to sue Dr Sangjukta for 'defamation' over deaths of woman, newborn
    Central Hospital threatens to sue Dr Sangjukta for 'defamation'
    It sent a legal notice asking the gynaecologist to retract her statement blaming the hospital for the deaths of Ankhi and her newborn child
    No patient was admitted under Sangjukta’s supervision, says Central Hospital
    No patient was admitted under Sangjukta’s supervision: hospital
    Central Hospital accuses the doctor of not informing the authorities about her overseas travel
    Central Hospital is responsible for deaths of Ankhi and her child, says Dr Sangjukta
    Hospital responsible for Ankhi and her child’s deaths: Dr Sangjukta
    She denies any responsibility for the tragedy at a media briefing at her residence in Dhaka
    Central Hospital admits negligence in treating woman who lost newborn
    Central Hospital admits negligence in Ankhi’s treatment
    OT physicians at the hospital are accused of medical negligence after they failed to report the problems she faced during childbirth to a senior doctor

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp