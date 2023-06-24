Ankhi death: Registration of Central Hospital's doctor Sangjukta not renewed in 13 years

Dr Sangjukta Saha started as a doctor by registering with the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council but her status was not updated over the last 13 years.

The Central Hospital gynaecologist acknowledged her mistake and said she could not manage time to renew the registration due to professional commitments at a media briefing at her Dhaka residence on Saturday.

“I will have to pay the registration fee to renew my BMDC certificate. An online payment service has been launched but I was not aware of this. I should have registered earlier.”

Sangjukta said her professional commitments keep her so busy that sometimes she even can not manage to return home after work.