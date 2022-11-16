Heavy metals in food may lead to health risks, experts warn and urge caution

Are the vegetables, rice, poultry or fish you eat every day safe to consume?

Recent research shows that Bangladesh’s food production is tainted with the negative impact of pollution. Some food products were found to contain heavy metals at a level higher than the human body can tolerate.

A group of researchers at Bangladesh Agricultural University recently found heavy metals in eggplants were at higher than tolerable levels, raising a red flag about public health hazards.

Their research showed that several such metals including lead, nickel, copper, cadmium, iron, manganese and zinc were present in eggplants.

The eggplant research was not the first of its kind to find the presence of heavy metals in food, said Prof Quazi Forhad Quadir at the Department of Agricultural Chemistry at BAU. The department has conducted similar research for the past ten years on rice from Chattogram and Mymensingh, and many other foodstuffs, including eggplant, spinach, chicken, beef, and tilapia fish to identify heavy metals in them.

“We found that [consumers] were exposed to the highest levels [of heavy metals] in rice, followed by spinach and eggplants.”

Arsenic, mercury and lead can be harmful to human health when found in the food cycle, said Asst Prof Palash Kumar Dhar of Khulna University’s chemistry discipline. When present at higher levels, they can mutate human cells and then gradually cause complications.

He, however, said that it was not confirmed that heavy metals’ presence in food would definitely pose a health risk for humans. “We assume that it may happen. The effect of heavy metal consumption on human health may manifest after 10 to 20 years. There could be some physical changes.”