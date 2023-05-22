Smoker's lung drug benefit was swift and sustained in trial: Sanofi

The benefits of Sanofi and Regeneron's anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent set in quickly during a trial to treat "smoker's lung" and lasted for the duration of the 1-year study, French drugmaker Sanofi said late on Sunday.

The company said it was discussing with major watchdogs across the world whether the trial results are substantial enough to support a regulatory review or whether that will require the results of another ongoing trial.

It said in March in a brief summary of the late-stage trial that Dupixent was associated with a 30% reduction in acute exacerbations of the disease, which is also known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).