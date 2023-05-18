Equipment breakdown leaves patients in meltdown at DMCH

Two MRI and a CT Scan machines have gone out of order at Bangladesh's premier public hospital, the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, upsetting patients who arrive from within the city and outside to get reliable diagnosis at a low cost.

Many of these patients need to get the tests done urgently. But the MRI machines have been out of order for a long time, while one of the two CT Scan devices broke down four days ago. Hospital employees are in over their heads covering all the patients with only one machine functioning.

The relatives of the patients who need tests done in those machines are in disarray as well, with some rushing to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery while others head for private hospitals and diagnostics centres.

The rush amid heavy traffic of the capital combined with the much higher expenditure has left people at their wits’ end.

DIFFERENT SHADES OF STRUGGLE

On Tuesday, patients thronging the hospital’s radiology department came to know about the state of the MRI machines only after arriving there. The relatives ended up dragging their patients to other places where the tests are available.