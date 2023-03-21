Bangladeshi women experience more post-COVID complications than men: study

A new study in Bangladesh has found that women who were hospitalised with severe cases of the novel coronavirus are experiencing more post-COVID complications than men.

The findings were shared at a seminar on the 'Long Term Sequel of Covid-19: A Longitudinal Follow-up Study in Dhaka Bangladesh' conducted jointly by ICDDR,B and the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Tuesday.

The subjects of the study were patients treated at two hospitals in Dhaka between Dec 15, 2020 and Oct 30, 2021. The research followed up with 362 people over 18 years of age at intervals of one month, three months and five months after recovery from the disease to ask about any health complications. The study looked at the effects on patients’ neurological, cardiovascular, respiratory and mental health.

The long-term effects of COVID-19 differed between men and women as the incidence of post-COVID complications was up to four times higher in women than men, according to the study.