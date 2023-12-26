    বাংলা

    Dengue: Bangladesh passes a deathless day but sees 152 new cases

    The death toll this year stands unchanged at 1,698 as the caseload reaches 320,701

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Dec 2023, 01:07 PM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2023, 01:07 PM

    Bangladesh has passed another day without a death from dengue, as the toll from the disease since January remained unchanged at 1,698.

    However, another 152 people were hospitalised due to the disease in a 24-hour count on Tuesday, taking the tally this year to 320,701.

    Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 35 cases were in Dhaka, while 117 were outside the capital.

    Currently, 983 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 327 are in Dhaka and 656 are outside the capital.

    The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse this year than in previous years.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

    RELATED STORIES
    52 years of freedom
    52 years of freedom
    Red and green flags flutter on the streets of Dhaka ahead of Victory Day celebrations in Bangladesh. Many vendors were seen weaving through the traffic in the capital on Wednesday, with the national f ...
    Palestinian police officers walk at the commercial crossing of Kerem Shalom, as Israel ends a ban on exports from Gaza, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    New Gaza crossing opens for aid truck inspections: Red Crescent Official
    Since aid deliveries began on Oct 20, supplies entering Gaza from Egypt have had to loop south from Rafah to be inspected at the Al-Awja-Nitzana crossing
    Premature babies which were evacuated from an incubator in Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City receive treatment at an hospital in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, November 19, 2023.
    Palestinian Red Crescent, UN agencies evacuate Al Shifa premature babies
    The babies were transferred to the south of Gaza "in preparation for their transfer to the Emirates Hospital in Rafah" the group added.
    Members of the Palestine Red Crescent Society distribute aid to people in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, in this handout picture released on October 25, 2023.
    Gazans at 'breaking point' as aid centres looted, UN agency says
    Footage from Khan Younis in southern Gaza showed men frantically carrying boxes and large bags out of a warehouse, hoisting them onto their shoulders or loading them onto their bicycles

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury