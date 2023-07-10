    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 889 dengue hospitalisations, 3 deaths in a day

    The number of hospitalisations with the mosquito-borne disease in the latest daily count is the highest this year

    Published : 10 July 2023, 01:26 PM
    Bangladesh has reported the hospitalisations of 889 dengue patients in the latest daily count, taking the total tally since January to 13,843. 

    The number of hospitalisations with the mosquito-borne disease in the 24 hours to Monday morning is the highest this year. 

    The Directorate General of Health Services reported three more deaths from the mosquito-borne disease, taking the toll this year to 76, including 29 in the first 10 days of July.

    In June, the hospitals reported 5,956 cases and 34 deaths. 

    On Monday morning, the hospitals were treating 3,253 dengue patients, including 2,080 in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    The majority of the new cases, 574, were also reported in Dhaka, where hospitals were struggling with an influx of dengue patients. 

    In 2020, 1,405 people contracted the disease at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, and no one died. 

    The number of reported hospitalisations was 28,429 in 2021, with 105 deaths. In 2022, there were 62,382 dengue hospitalisations nationwide, with 181 deaths. Dhaka alone saw 39,220 patients admitted to hospitals. 

    The DGHS had warned that this year would see more dengue cases and had advised steps to stop the spread of the disease. 

    The presence of mosquitos in Dhaka is at dangerous levels, according to a government survey. Experts fear that dengue may spread even further. 

    Nearly all of those who died of dengue this year suffered from dengue haemorrhagic fever and died of shock syndrome. 

    As part of efforts to contain the spread of the disease, the two city corporations in Dhaka are running drives to eradicate the breeding grounds of dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. 

    Building owners have been fined in the drives for allowing water to gather in their premises as Aedes aegypti mosquitoes breed in stagnant fresh water.

