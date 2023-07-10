Bangladesh reports 889 dengue hospitalisations, 3 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has reported the hospitalisations of 889 dengue patients in the latest daily count, taking the total tally since January to 13,843.

The number of hospitalisations with the mosquito-borne disease in the 24 hours to Monday morning is the highest this year.

The Directorate General of Health Services reported three more deaths from the mosquito-borne disease, taking the toll this year to 76, including 29 in the first 10 days of July.

In June, the hospitals reported 5,956 cases and 34 deaths.

On Monday morning, the hospitals were treating 3,253 dengue patients, including 2,080 in Dhaka, the Directorate General of Health Services said.