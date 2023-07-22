'Majority' of hospitalised patients contracted dengue at workplace, says minister

Bangladesh Health Minister Zahid Maleque has called on employers, factory owners and office space administrators to be more mindful of the dangers of the dengue virus and keep their respective premises clean amid a prevalence of the disease mostly among active workers.

“Majority of the hospitalised patients are between 18 and 60 years old, and some of them said they suspect they were infected by dengue while at work,” he said on Saturday, referring to recent data on dengue hospitalisations.

The dengue virus can only be transmitted from the bites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier.