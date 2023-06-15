Health Minister Maleque sees 'gaps' in efforts to tackle mosquito menace

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has flagged shortcomings in the efforts by Dhaka's bifurcated city corporations to exterminate the dengue-carrying Aedes mosquitoes amid a rampant spread of the virus in the city.

As hospitalisations continued to surge in June, the minister called for a concerted drive by the city corporations and the local government ministry to curb the spread of the disease during an event marking World Malaria Day on Thursday.

"We want them to take further action so we can control the spread of dengue. We can’t consider it to be under control as long as cases are rising. Still, there are gaps in this initiative. They need to spray [insecticide] at places that are still not covered, or spray more in areas with a higher concentration of mosquitoes.”