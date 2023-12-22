Bangladesh records 103 hospitalisations from dengue in a day without deaths

US new vehicles set a record high for fuel economy in 2022, with the biggest yearly improvement in nine years to an average of 26 miles per gallon
Bangladesh has registered 103 new hospitalisations due to dengue in a day, taking the tally this year to 320,158.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 1,692 in a 24-hour count on Friday.
Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 30 cases were in Dhaka, while 73 were outside the capital.
Currently, 1,193 patients are hospitalised with dengue. Of them, 367 are in Dhaka and 826 are outside the capital.
The dengue outbreak has been significantly worse this year than in previous years.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.