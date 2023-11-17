Daily count: Bangladesh reports 956 new dengue cases, 11 deaths

Hospitals in Bangladesh have logged 956 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections this year to 299,050.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease rose by 11 to 1,539 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 206 dengue patients in this period while the other districts recorded 750 new cases. The death toll in the capital was eight.