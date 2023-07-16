Owners unaware as Aedes larvae breed in murky basements of Dhaka buildings

Basements of high-rise buildings have become a hotspot for breeding Aedes mosquitoes, the species responsible for spreading dengue.

The stagnant water found in the basements of high-rise residential, commercial buildings, and under-construction buildings have become fertile breeding grounds for such mosquitos.

The disease has run rampant in the monsoon season, but building owners are still not properly caring for their basements.

Most basements collect water from car washing, water pumps, and water seeping through the walls, according to the discoveries of city corporation workers. As the water is never removed, Aedes larvae breed there.

Experts say the basement is the most suitable spot for breeding Aedes larvae, and owners must clean them properly. Hence, some water stored in the basement becomes a larvae hotspot.

Another 1,239 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24-hour report, pushing the number of total dengue patients in hospitals nationwide to over 17,000. Over the previous three days, more than a thousand patients were admitted to these hospitals daily.

The dengue death toll for this year stands at 93, with at least 46 dying in the first 13 days of July.