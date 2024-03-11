China to increase number of response teams for new infectious diseases

China will increase the number of specialised teams tasked with responding to future infectious disease outbreaks by five to 25, its top health official has said.

The country will also improve early warning and relevant regulatory or legal systems, according to Wang Hesheng, a director at the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration.

Speaking on Saturday on the sidelines of an annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), Wang also said that it may be difficult to avoid a pathogen with epidemic potential but pandemics could be prevented.