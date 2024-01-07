Bangladesh records 13 new dengue cases, no deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 13 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 378 after the worst outbreak in the country’s history in 2023.

The death toll remained unchanged with no fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the 24-hour count to Sunday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease.