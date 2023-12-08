Bangladesh logs 251 dengue cases, 7 deaths in a day

The number of dengue cases so far this year in Bangladesh has increased by 251 to 316,411 in the latest daily count.

The mosquito-borne disease caused seven deaths in the 24 hours to Friday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,650, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 64 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 187 new cases. The death toll in the capital was four.

Of the 2,384 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 615 were in Dhaka and 1,769 outside the capital.