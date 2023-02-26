Bangladesh prime minister stresses stopping antibiotics sales without a prescription

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised stopping the trend of using antibiotics without a physician’s prescription in the country.

To that effect, she stressed the necessity of stopping the sale of antibiotics without prescription during a meeting with a noted biologist from Oxford University on Sunday at Ganabhaban, reports BSS.

“The sale of antibiotics without physician's prescription must be stopped,” the prime minister’s speech writer Md Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying during the meeting with Prof Timothy E Walsh, director of the biology department of Ineos Institute of Antimicrobial Research of the British university.