Smoking kills 442 people in Bangladesh every day, claim anti-tobacco activists

Tobacco-related illnesses claim an average of 442 lives a day in Bangladesh, according to speakers at a virtual meeting.

The group of doctors, writers, journalists, and activists at the meeting pushed for the speedy passing of the tobacco control law because the longer Bangladesh waits, the higher the death toll will be, the organisers said in a statement.

Dr ABM Abdullah, the personal physician of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and professor emeritus, said: "Tobacco kills. I will present all the detrimental effects of tobacco before the honourable prime minister and make a special request to her for the quick passage of the draft amendment."