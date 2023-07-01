Bangladesh reports 3 dengue deaths in a day, taking toll to 50 this year

The government has reported three deaths from dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the toll so far this year to 50.

This is the highest number of deaths for the first six months of any year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

As many as 270 patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

With the latest cases, 8,248 patients have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease this year, including 5,956 in June.