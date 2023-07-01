    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 3 dengue deaths in a day, taking toll to 50 this year

    As many as 270 patients have been hospitalised in the latest 24-hour count

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 July 2023, 05:07 PM
    Updated : 1 July 2023, 05:07 PM

    The government has reported three deaths from dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the toll so far this year to 50.    

    This is the highest number of deaths for the first six months of any year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. 

    As many as 270 patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.  

    With the latest cases, 8,248 patients have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease this year, including 5,956 in June. 

    The highest number of 34 deaths also occurred in June. 

    Most of the dengue patients who died this year suffered from dengue hemorrhagic fever, with shock syndrome being attributed as the cause of their deaths, the DGHS said. 

    A DGHS survey published last week found the larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the carrier of dengue virus, in 18 percent of homes in Dhaka, while the presence of the dengue disease-spreading mosquitoes in 5 percent of homes is considered risky. 

    Experts at the Directorate General of Health Services fear a further uptick in dengue cases this year. Startled by the result of the recent study, surveyors feared that the dengue epidemic this year was likely to hit the country much harder than it has ever before. 

    The officials said a better method of dealing with the issue would be to prevent dengue from spreading rather than raising the number of patient beds in hospitals, and the responsibility must be taken at the individual level.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh logs 477 dengue hospitalisations, four deaths in a day
    477 dengue hospitalisations, 4 deaths
    The figures are the highest in a day recorded this year
    Survey finds more Bangladeshis now use mobile phone, browse the internet
    More Bangladeshis now use mobile phone, internet
    A government survey finds 73.8 percent of the population above 15 years old used mobile phones in 2022
    Bangladesh reports 211 hospitalisations for dengue, highest single-day count in 2023
    Daily dengue hospitalisations top 200
    Another person died of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking this year’s death count to 27
    Nearly 1,000 dengue cases in the first 10 days of June
    Nearly 1,000 dengue cases reported in 10 days
    Nine of the 22 deaths from the disease in Bangladesh were reported over this period

    Opinion

    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps