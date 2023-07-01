Bangladesh reports 3 dengue deaths in a day, taking toll to 50 this year

The government has reported three deaths from dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the toll so far this year to 50.
This is the highest number of deaths for the first six months of any year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
As many as 270 patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.
With the latest cases, 8,248 patients have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease this year, including 5,956 in June.
The highest number of 34 deaths also occurred in June.
Most of the dengue patients who died this year suffered from dengue hemorrhagic fever, with shock syndrome being attributed as the cause of their deaths, the DGHS said.
A DGHS survey published last week found the larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the carrier of dengue virus, in 18 percent of homes in Dhaka, while the presence of the dengue disease-spreading mosquitoes in 5 percent of homes is considered risky.
Experts at the Directorate General of Health Services fear a further uptick in dengue cases this year. Startled by the result of the recent study, surveyors feared that the dengue epidemic this year was likely to hit the country much harder than it has ever before.
The officials said a better method of dealing with the issue would be to prevent dengue from spreading rather than raising the number of patient beds in hospitals, and the responsibility must be taken at the individual level.