Bangladesh logs 179 dengue cases, no deaths in daily count

Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted 179 new dengue patients in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections this year to 318,982.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 1,678 with no new fatalities in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 51 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 128 new cases.

Of the 1,680 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 509 were in Dhaka and 1,171 outside the capital.