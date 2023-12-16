Bangladesh logs 179 dengue cases, no deaths in daily count

Hospitals in Bangladesh have admitted 179 new dengue patients in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections this year to 318,982.
The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease remained unchanged at 1,678 with no new fatalities in the 24 hours to Saturday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 51 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 128 new cases.
Of the 1,680 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 509 were in Dhaka and 1,171 outside the capital.
After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.
The death toll in November was 274. As many as 40,716 new dengue cases were recorded last month.
Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.