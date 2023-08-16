3 Dhaka South City Corporation hospitals offer free dengue testing

People will be able to get tested for dengue infections free of charge at three hospitals of Dhaka South City Corporation amid a deadly outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

The hospitals are Dhaka Mahanagar General Hospital, Dhaka Mahanagar Shishu Hospital and Nazirabazar Matrisadan.

The free tests will be available from 10am to 2pm on the first day of the campaign on Thursday, Abu Naser, a DSCC spokesman, said on Wednesday.