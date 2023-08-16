    বাংলা

    3 Dhaka South City Corporation hospitals offer free dengue testing

    The government has taken initiative as the dengue outbreak has become severe

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 August 2023, 03:03 PM
    Updated : 16 August 2023, 03:03 PM

    People will be able to get tested for dengue infections free of charge at three hospitals of Dhaka South City Corporation amid a deadly outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

    The hospitals are Dhaka Mahanagar General Hospital, Dhaka Mahanagar Shishu Hospital and Nazirabazar Matrisadan. 

    The free tests will be available from 10am to 2pm on the first day of the campaign on Thursday, Abu Naser, a DSCC spokesman, said on Wednesday. 

    The free tests will resume on Saturday and will continue from 8am to 2pm everyday, except for Friday. 

    The Directorate General of Health Services halved the fees for dengue tests to Tk 50 at government hospitals in mid-July when the number of cases started to surge at a rapid rate. 

    Dengue transmission has been the worst this year with nearly 89,000 cases and record 435 deaths reported since January. 

    The previous highest number of over 100,000 dengue cases was recorded in 2019.

