Menopause hormone pills associated with dementia, causation unclear

HRT was widely prescribed before 2003, when a large randomized trial found the estrogen/progestin combination was linked with a two-fold increase in dementia risk among women older than 65.

Subsequent studies showed no increased dementia risk when HRT was started at ages 50-55, or shortly after menopause. In the Danish study, however, the link between HRT use and dementia persisted regardless of whether treatment started before or after age 55.

The authors of an editorial published with the report noted the study's limitations, writing, "The observed associations could be artefactual and should not be used to infer a causal relationship between hormone therapy and dementia risk" or to help doctors and patients make decisions about using HRT.

Study leader Dr. Amani Meaidi of the Danish Cancer Society Research Center in Copenhagen said while the study cannot prove HRT contributes to dementia, causality "is biologically plausible," and further research is needed.

In the meantime, due to well-known adverse effects of HRT, including increased risks of cancer and blood clots, experts in Denmark advise women with menopausal symptoms to first try lifestyle interventions such as exercise, minimizing alcohol and caffeine use, not smoking, and maintaining a healthy weight, Meaidi said.

If lifestyle changes do not help and there are no medical reasons to avoid HRT, doctors are advised to prescribe hormone therapy with the shortest duration and the smallest dose possible, she said.

The North American Menopause Society advises: "For women aged younger than 60 years or who are within 10 years of menopause onset and have no contraindications, the benefit–risk ratio is favorable for treatment of bothersome vasomotor symptoms and prevention of bone loss."