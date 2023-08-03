Bangladesh records 2,589 new dengue cases, 10 deaths in a day

As many as 1,488 new cases have been detected outside Dhaka, but nine of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Thursday morning, 9,210 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 4,650 of them were in Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.