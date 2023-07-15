Dengue menace looms large in Chattogram as survey flags alarming trend

Preliminary findings from an ongoing survey in the port city of Chattogram showed a significant rise in the number of households inadvertently harbouring larvae of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the known carrier of the dengue virus.

Entezar Ferdous, an entomologist in the district, said the survey team spotted a worrying trend while covering areas such as Bahaddarhat, Muradpur, Akbar Shah, and Khulshi.

“In last year’s survey, we found larvae incubating in every five households. However, the number is far higher this year,” he said, without disclosing the actual number.

The exponential increase in Aedes mosquito larvae may potentially correlate with the high number of hospitalisations for dengue this year.