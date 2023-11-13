    বাংলা

    Bangladesh logs 1,740 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day

    The caseload this year stands at 293,572, as the death toll rises to 1,484

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Nov 2023, 12:55 PM
    Updated : 13 Nov 2023, 12:55 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 1,740 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections this year to 293,572 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.

    The mosquito-borne viral fever caused eight deaths in the 24 hours to Monday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,484, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 330 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 1,410 new cases. The death toll outside the capital was six.

    Of the 6,017 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,545 were in Dhaka and 4,472 outside the capital.

    After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.

    The death toll in the first 13 days of November is 136. As many as 22,397 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

