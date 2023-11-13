Bangladesh logs 1,740 dengue cases, 8 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have recorded 1,740 new cases of deadly dengue fever in the latest daily count, taking the tally of infections this year to 293,572 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.

The mosquito-borne viral fever caused eight deaths in the 24 hours to Monday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,484, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 330 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 1,410 new cases. The death toll outside the capital was six.

Of the 6,017 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,545 were in Dhaka and 4,472 outside the capital.