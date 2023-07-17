Bangladesh issues dengue prevention guidelines for primary schools

Education authorities have issued a series of guidelines for teachers, students and staff of primary schools in a bid to contain the rampant outbreak of the mosquito-borne dengue virus.
The Directorate of Primary Education instructed all institutions under its jurisdiction to identify places where clear water accumulates and clean them every other day to prevent the dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes from breeding there.
Also, unused water pots should be destroyed or kept upside down, according to the guidelines. Schools were asked them to pour liquid insecticides, such as Harpic, into unused commodes and close the lids.
The unused squat toilets should also be covered after pouring insecticide, the DPE said. Larvaecide should be sprayed on any stagnant water pool if it is not removed completely.
The DPE asked everyone to help the local administration in its efforts to prevent the spread of dengue.
It also asked people to use mosquito nets and seek medical advice immediately if they contract the virus. Teachers and other school staff members were directed to raise awareness among students about dengue prevention.