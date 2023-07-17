    বাংলা

    Bangladesh issues dengue prevention guidelines for primary schools

    The Directorate of Primary Education directed teachers, students and staff of all institutions to take preventive steps against the disease

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 July 2023, 09:14 AM
    Updated : 17 July 2023, 09:14 AM

    Education authorities have issued a series of guidelines for teachers, students and staff of primary schools in a bid to contain the rampant outbreak of the mosquito-borne dengue virus.

    The Directorate of Primary Education instructed all institutions under its jurisdiction to identify places where clear water accumulates and clean them every other day to prevent the dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes from breeding there.

    Also, unused water pots should be destroyed or kept upside down, according to the guidelines. Schools were asked them to pour liquid insecticides, such as Harpic, into unused commodes and close the lids.

    The unused squat toilets should also be covered after pouring insecticide, the DPE said. Larvaecide should be sprayed on any stagnant water pool if it is not removed completely.

    The DPE asked everyone to help the local administration in its efforts to prevent the spread of dengue.

    It also asked people to use mosquito nets and seek medical advice immediately if they contract the virus. Teachers and other school staff members were directed to raise awareness among students about dengue prevention.

    RELATED STORIES
    Floods feared in northeast Bangladesh as rains continue
    Floods feared in northeast as rains continue
    The region and its upstream may experience heavy to very heavy rainfalls in the next 72 hours
    Dengue affliction is now a year-round phenomenon in Bangladesh, says expert
    Dengue now occurs all year round: expert
    Entomologist Kabirul Bashar speaks about methods to curb the mosquito-borne disease effectively
    Fishermen sift through the debris of their homes near Akmal Ali Ghat pier along the coast in Chattogram on Thursday, Oct 27, 2022, three days after Cyclone Sitrang destroyed the fishing village.
    Climate-resilient homes in Bangladesh aim to put communities first
    There is no one-size-fits-all approach to housing adaptation, according to a professor of development studies at the University of Dhaka
    Monsoon delay endangers livelihoods in Bangladesh’s back swamp ecosystem
    Monsoon delay endangers Haor
    Rice farming and fishing in this region is closely linked to the arrival and departure of water

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan