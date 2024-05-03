Dengue kills 3 more after 15 days as toll hits 27

The last time fatality from the disease was recorded on Apr 18

Dengue has claimed three more lives in Bangladesh 15 days after the last fatality was reported.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased to 27 with the three deaths reported in Dhaka South City Corporation in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Friday.

Hospitals in Bangladesh admitted nine new dengue patients in a day, with three in Dhaka South, four in Dhaka Division outside the capital, and two in Barishal, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 2,248 after the worst outbreak last year.

As many as 54 dengue patients were receiving treatment in hospitals in Dhaka. The number was 62 outside the capital.

In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease and the outbreak has continued this year.

Rising temperatures, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, are seen as the reasons behind the deadliest outbreak last year.

Experts say dengue may affect Bangladesh throughout the year from now on, not just in monsoon, if the authorities do not move to prevent the disease.