Bangladesh records 2,432 dengue cases, 14 deaths in a day

The number of dengue cases reported by hospitals in Bangladesh since January has increased by 2,432 to 82,506 in the latest daily count by the government.



In the 24 hours to Saturday morning, 14 new fatalities took the death toll this year to 387, the Directorate General of Health Services said.



As many as 1,492 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but 11 of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Saturday morning, 9,830 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,407 of them were outside Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.