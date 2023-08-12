    বাংলা

    Bangladesh records 2,432 dengue cases, 14 deaths in a day

    The tally of infections this year stands at 82,506 as the death toll rises to 387

    Published : 12 August 2023, 02:09 PM
    The number of dengue cases reported by hospitals in Bangladesh since January has increased by 2,432 to 82,506 in the latest daily count by the government.

    In the 24 hours to Saturday morning, 14 new fatalities took the death toll this year to 387, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    As many as 1,492 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but 11 of the deaths occurred in the capital. On Saturday morning, 9,830 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,407 of them were outside Dhaka.

    The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

    Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

    In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

