Magic mushroom compound shows promise as depression treatment in key study

The main psychoactive ingredient found in magic mushrooms can significantly reduce symptoms of difficult-to-treat depression, data from the largest clinical trial ever to test the keenly-watched compound has found.

The mid-stage study, conducted by the London-based and Nasdaq-listed COMPASS Pathway, involved 233 patients with so-called treatment-resistant depression who have failed to benefit from at least two antidepressants.

In tandem with psychological support, each participant received a single 25 mg, 10 mg or a control 1 mg dose of a synthetic formulation of the compound psilocybin.

COMPASS' compound is believed to target the bits of the brain intimately involved with processing emotion, said James Rucker, consultant psychiatrist and senior clinical lecturer at King’s College London, who was involved in the study.