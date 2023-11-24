    বাংলা

    Bangladesh logs 645 dengue cases, 6 deaths in a day

    The number of cases so far this year stands at 306,437, and the death toll rises to 1,583

    News Desk
    Published : 24 Nov 2023, 01:25 PM
    Updated : 24 Nov 2023, 01:25 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 645 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 306,437 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by six to 1,583 in the 24 hours to Friday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    Dhaka saw four of the new deaths and 154 new patients. The number of new patients outside the capital was 491.

    On Friday morning, 3,848 dengue patients were under hospital care across the country, and 2,798 of them were outside Dhaka. The hospitals in the capital were treating 1,050 patients.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

