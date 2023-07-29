Govt readies 1,500 beds for dengue patients at public hospitals in Dhaka

Health Minister Zahid Maleque says the government is preparing 1,500 beds for dengue patients at public hospitals in Dhaka amid a surge in cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

“The authorities are preparing a total of 5,000 more beds for dengue patients at public hospitals across the country. The new beds will be installed wherever possible at the hospitals,” the minister said on Saturday.

"New beds will not only be added to medical colleges but also to public hospitals alongside the existing ones."

The dengue outbreak this year began ahead of the monsoon season.