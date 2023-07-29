    বাংলা

    Govt readies 1,500 beds for dengue patients at public hospitals in Dhaka

    Another 5,000 beds will be prepared for dengue patients at public hospitals across the country, the health minister says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 July 2023, 08:53 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2023, 08:53 AM

    Health Minister Zahid Maleque says the government is preparing 1,500 beds for dengue patients at public hospitals in Dhaka amid a surge in cases of the mosquito-borne disease.

    “The authorities are preparing a total of 5,000 more beds for dengue patients at public hospitals across the country. The new beds will be installed wherever possible at the hospitals,” the minister said on Saturday.

    "New beds will not only be added to medical colleges but also to public hospitals alongside the existing ones."

    The dengue outbreak this year began ahead of the monsoon season.

    The fresh cases reported in the 24 hours to 8 am on Friday took the overall tally this year to 44,205. Of this number, 36,227 were hospitalised in July, the highest in the first seven months of this year since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

    Another 907 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka over the same period, while 596 hospitalisations were reported outside the capital.

    Currently, 8,676 patients with dengue are hospitalised in Bangladesh. Of them, 4,870 are in Dhaka and 3,806 are outside the capital.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease currently stands at 229.

    RELATED STORIES
    Performers in Pikachu costumes dance at a Splash show and Pokemon Go Park event in Yokohama, Japan Aug 9, 2017.
    Counting Pikachus: Pokemon sleep app entices fans to go to bed
    Pokemon, named for "pocket monsters," spawned a global multi-billion dollar media franchise spanning trading cards, games, TV shows and movies
    Heat bears down on Dhaka residents
    Heat bears down on Dhaka residents
    Though clouds have drifted across the Dhaka skies, there has been little rain in the Bangladeshi capital recently. The relentless heat is taking its toll on the city’s residents.
    The situation of the dengue ward at Mugda Medical College Hospital, a 500-bed facility which is treating 1,045 patients. The authorities at the hospital are forced to allocate mattresses on the unit's floor for the patients. The picture was taken on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Photo- Marium Sultana.
    Mugda Hospital struggling to offer basic services to dengue patients
    According to the hospital administration, the 500-bed hospital was handling 1,045 patients as of Saturday noon, and since the hospital’s capacity is overextended, the authorities conceded that they ca ...
    A nurse attends to a dengue patient at a hospital in Dhaka.
    New dengue variants death knells for second-time patients
    Doctors have observed that the effects of the latest variants are far more serious on patients, who caught the virus for the second time, than their predecessor

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan