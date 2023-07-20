Bangladesh records 9 deaths from dengue, 1,755 hospitalised

Bangladesh has registered nine more deaths from dengue, taking the toll from the Aedes mosquito-borne disease this year to 155.

Of the deaths, 108 have been logged in the first 20 days of July. Dhaka hospitals counted 121 deaths since the start of the year, while hospitals outside Dhaka recorded 34.

Another 1,755 dengue patients were hospitalised throughout the country as of Thursday morning. The total tally of cases since the start of the year hit 27,547.

Of the new hospitalisations, 845 cases were in Dhaka, and 910 were outside the capital.