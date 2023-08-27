Bangladesh hospitals record 2,327 dengue cases, 11 deaths in a day

Hospitals in Bangladesh have reported 2,327 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 114,511.



The death toll rose by 11 to 548 in the 24-hour count to Sunday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.



The number of new patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 813 and it was 1,440 outside the capital.

The city saw eight deaths and the toll was three in other districts.