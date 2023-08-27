    বাংলা

    Bangladesh hospitals record 2,327 dengue cases, 11 deaths in a day

    The tally of infections reported by hospitals this year stands at 114,511, with the death toll at 548

    News Desk
    Published : 27 August 2023, 01:23 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 01:23 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have reported 2,327 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections this year to 114,511.

    The death toll rose by 11 to 548 in the 24-hour count to Sunday morning, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services.
     
    The number of new patients hospitalised in Dhaka was 813 and it was 1,440 outside the capital.

    The city saw eight deaths and the toll was three in other districts.

    On Sunday morning, 8,299 patients were under hospital care across the country, and 4,354 of them were outside Dhaka while 3,945 were in the capital.

    A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

    Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.

