Daily count: Bangladesh records 32 dengue cases, 1 death

Hospitals in Bangladesh have registered 32 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 853 after the worst outbreak last year.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by one to 14 in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Sunday.

The new cases included eight in Dhaka and 24 outside the capital. The death occurred in the capital.

Dhaka also accounted for 49 of the 148 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the morning. The other districts were treating 99 dengue patients.