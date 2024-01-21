    বাংলা

    Daily count: Bangladesh records 32 dengue cases, 1 death

    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 853, and the death toll stands at 14

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 01:46 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 01:46 PM

    Hospitals in Bangladesh have registered 32 new cases of dengue fever in a day, taking the tally of infections since Jan 1 to 853 after the worst outbreak last year.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by one to 14 in the daily count published by the Directorate General of Health Services on Sunday.

    The new cases included eight in Dhaka and 24 outside the capital. The death occurred in the capital.

    Dhaka also accounted for 49 of the 148 dengue patients undergoing treatment at hospitals in the morning. The other districts were treating 99 dengue patients.

    In 2023, Bangladesh recorded 321,179 hospitalisations and 1,705 deaths from the viral disease and the outbreak has continued this year.

    Rising temperatures, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, are seen as the reasons behind the deadliest outbreak last year.

    Experts say dengue may affect Bangladesh throughout the year from now on, not just in monsoon, if the authorities do not move to prevent the disease.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    29 new dengue cases, 1 more death
    The mosquito-borne disease infected 321,179 people and killed 1,705 in 2023
    Daily count: Bangladesh records 17 dengue cases, no deaths
    Daily count: 17 dengue cases, no deaths
    The number of cases since Jan 1 rises to 607, and the death toll remains unchanged at four
    Bangladesh logs 60 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    60 dengue cases, 1 death in a day
    Of the patients newly hospitalised with the disease, 13 cases were in Dhaka, while 47 were outside the capital
    File Photo
    Dengue deaths top 1,700
    The caseload rose by 110 to 320,945

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024